Sheriff Sheron extends appreciation to all involved with plane crash incident
Press release:
On Oct. 2, a plane crash occurred in the Town of Pembroke that resulted in multiple agencies and departments working together for several days and nights to secure and process the site location.
On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Genesee County, I would like to thank the following who responded and rendered their assistance:
- Corfu Volunteer Fire Department
- Darien Volunteer Fire Department
- Department of Environmental Conservation
- East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department
- Elba Volunteer Fire Department
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Genesee County Coroners
- Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatchers
- Genesee County Office of Emergency Management
- New York State Police
- Orleans County Coroners
- Village of Corfu Police Department
- Wyoming County Forensic Anthropologist
We thank them for their professional service during this incident. Once again, we experienced the collaborative efforts amongst our law enforcement agencies, emergency service responders, government officials and community leaders.
I would also like to sincerely thank the landowner of the crash site and neighbors for their patience while the days-long investigation was conducted and press conferences were held.
~ Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.