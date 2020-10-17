Sheriff Sheron extends appreciation to all involved with plane crash incident

Press release:

On Oct. 2, a plane crash occurred in the Town of Pembroke that resulted in multiple agencies and departments working together for several days and nights to secure and process the site location.

On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Genesee County, I would like to thank the following who responded and rendered their assistance:

Corfu Volunteer Fire Department

Darien Volunteer Fire Department

Department of Environmental Conservation

East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department

Elba Volunteer Fire Department

Federal Aviation Administration

Genesee County Coroners

Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatchers

Genesee County Office of Emergency Management

New York State Police

Orleans County Coroners

Village of Corfu Police Department

Wyoming County Forensic Anthropologist

We thank them for their professional service during this incident. Once again, we experienced the collaborative efforts amongst our law enforcement agencies, emergency service responders, government officials and community leaders.

I would also like to sincerely thank the landowner of the crash site and neighbors for their patience while the days-long investigation was conducted and press conferences were held.

~ Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.