Sheriff Sheron thanks community for support during time of loss

Statement from Sheriff William Sheron:

On behalf of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to thank the community, emergency service responders, fellow law enforcement agencies, and state and local government officials for your immense support to the Sanfratello and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office family during our time of loss. We have received support locally, from across the state, and nationally and your words and gestures are very much appreciated. Sergeant Sanfratello was a special person to all who knew him, and he will be missed tremendously.