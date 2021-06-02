Sheriff to reinstate in-person jail visits starting June 12, appointments highly recommended

Press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announced this afternoon that he is reinstating in-person inmate visitation at the Genesee County Jail effective Saturday, June 12 beginning at 12 p.m.

The Genesee County Jail will be adhering to the following guidelines to prevent the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to employees, inmates and families:

Only inmates not on a COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation will be able to receive visitors;

Visitors are required to bring their own mask and must wear the mask during the entire visitation;

Visitors will be screened upon entering the facility (temperature check, series of questions, etc.);

The maximum amount of visitors per inmate is (2) two;

The maximum number of inmates receiving visitors at one time is (2) two;

All visitors must provide acceptable picture identification.

The visitation schedule is as follows:

Monday – Thursday / 12 - 7 p.m.

Friday / NO VISITS

Saturday / 12 - 7 p.m.

Sunday / 12 - 2 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m.

Visits are on a first-come, first-served basis every hour during the times listed above.

Appointments are highly recommended and can be made in advance by calling the Genesee County Jail at 343-0838. Additions to a visit must be made 24 hours prior to the time of the scheduled visit.

All visitors must sign in separately and fully list all information requested on the visitor sign in form. Visitors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian with acceptable photo ID.