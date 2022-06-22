Sheriff's deputy graduates basic course at Erie County training academy

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason S. Schultz graduated from the 140th Basic Course for Police Officers at the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy on June 3, 2022.

Deputy Schultz is a 2018 graduate of Akron Central School. Following high school, Deputy Schultz attended Erie County Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree in General Studies in 2020. Deputy Schultz is a second-generation law enforcement officer and was previously employed by the New York State Park Police and the University of Arkansas Police Department.

Deputy Schultz’s strong desire to become a police officer is evident in that he enrolled himself in the Erie County Law Enforcement Academy in 2021, while actively seeking employment during his attendance.

Sheriff Sheron stated, “Deputy Schultz is currently participating in our 14-week field training program and is a great addition to our road patrol.”