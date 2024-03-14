Sheriff's Office Civil and Records Office closed on Friday while staff honors Sgt. Sanfratello

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Civil/Records oOffice will be temporarily closing at noon on Friday, March 15.

For all non-Civil/Records matters, please call:

585-343-5000 (non-emergency 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center phone line)

585-345-3000 (administrative phone line)

9-1-1 for emergency matters

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but truly appreciate the community’s understanding and patience while we take the afternoon to honor our fallen comrade, Civil Bureau Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello.

The Civil/Records Office will resume normal weekday business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) on Monday, March 18.