May 4, 2022 - 4:23pm

Sheriff's Office recognizes COs for Corrections Officers Week

posted by Press Release in corrections officers, Gensee County Jail, news.
Press release:

On May 5, 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first full week of May would be observed as National Correctional Officers’ Week in recognition of the important role these officers play in our criminal justice system.

The position of Correctional Officer, once considered merely that of a “guard,” has become increasingly more complex and demanding, involving simultaneously custodial, supervisory, rehabilitation, and counseling roles, and that complexity continues to grow. 

The lights on the Old County Courthouse cupola will change red, white and blue to acknowledge this week.  Also, the Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation at last week’s April 27 meeting recognizing May 1 – 7, 2022, as National Correctional Officers’ Week. 

“The important and difficult role Correctional Officers fulfill is not always recognized or realized by the general public,” stated William A. Sheron, Jr.  “If you know a Correctional Officer, please join me in thanking these men and women for the exceptional service they provide every day.”

