Sheriff's Office seeking area man on multiple warrants

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the Public’s assistance in locating Marc C. J. Cook. Mr. Cook is wanted on multiple Warrants including Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and Bail Jumping 2nd, all Felonies in Alabama Town Court. He is also wanted by Batavia City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, and three counts of Bail Jumping 3rd, all Misdemeanor charges. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.