September 23, 2021 - 11:23am

Sheriff's Office seeking area man on multiple warrants

posted by Press Release in Wanted, crime, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the Public’s assistance in locating Marc C. J. Cook.  Mr. Cook is wanted on multiple Warrants including Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and Bail Jumping 2nd, all Felonies in Alabama Town Court.  He is also wanted by Batavia City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, Criminal Use of Drug  Paraphernalia 2nd, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, and three counts of Bail Jumping 3rd, all Misdemeanor charges.  If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.

Comments

