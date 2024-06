Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the larceny of a Silver Cannondale Quick Disc 3 Bicycle. See attached stock photo. The larceny occurred in the Town of Batavia last night on June 23, 2024. The bicycle was cut from a bike rack attached to the victim's vehicle. If anyone locates this bicycle or has any information requiring the larceny please contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jenna Ferrando, at 585-343-5000.