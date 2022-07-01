Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 training course at Fire Training Center

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office new K9 obstacle course is located at the Genesee County Fire Training Center and is the result of a partnership with the Rochester Area Crime Stoppers.

All labor and materials from design, layout, construction, and completion were donated through a collaboration with local businesses that included several grants. No costs were incurred by taxpayers. We would like to thank the following partners for their hard work and dedication:

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers, Joyce Palumbo, Board Member and K9 Initiative Chair

CountryMax Stores, Brad Payne, Director of Sales

Home Depot. Tim Mullen, Assistant Manager - Batavia Store

KeyBank, Phil Muscato, Rochester Market President and Regional Commercial Executive, and Mark Krueger, Executive Assistant

Genesee Valley BOCES Building Trades Program, Jon Sanfratello, Director of Instructional Programs, and Margaret Poray, Executive Principal - Batavia Campus

Hoselton Auto Mall, Drew Hoselton, President, and Chris Cammarata, Leasing Manager with a special thank you to the Hoselton Auto Welding Team

The course will be utilized by law enforcement agencies for training purposes to simulate obstacles that K9 teams will most likely encounter in the field during

deployments. These obstacles include crawling under porches, jumping through house/building windows, climbing ladders, and walking on unstable surfaces. This training will provide handlers and their K9 partners the confidence to complete these tasks in the field. The course will primarily be used by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 unit as well as other outside law enforcement K9 units upon request and availability.

“We are very fortunate to have a community that continuously supports our K9 program. Thank you to all the individuals that made this course a reality for our Office and other law enforcement agencies to utilize,” stated Undersheriff Bradley Mazur.