Sheriff's Office warns motorists about impermissible vehicle lights
Press release:
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of what lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle in New York State. Many lighting products being sold now do not comply with the Vehicle and Traffic Law. In general, the following lighting is required and authorized:
- Headlamps – Two of equal power and white in color (one lamp for a motorcycle); Other overhead light bars are not permitted while operating on a public highway
- Tail lamps – Two of equal power and red to amber in color (one lamp for a motorcycle)
- Turn signals, front – Amber
- Turn signals, rear – Red or amber
- Hazard lights (4 way flashers) – Amber in front, red or amber in rear
- License plate lamp – White
- Back up lamp – White
Any other color lighting is prohibited while operating on a public highway, except the following:
- Amber – For hazard vehicles only (i.e. Plow trucks, tow vehicles) when actually a hazard. Any other amber lighting, such as fog lamps or overhead light bars, is not permitted
- Blue – For authorized volunteer fire personnel only when responding to an emergency
- Green – For authorized volunteer ambulance personnel only when responding to an emergency
Any violations are infractions of the Vehicle and Traffic Law and are subject to appropriate fines in a local justice court.
Photo illustrations courtesy of the Sheriff's Office. They are not local examples. Chief Deputy Brian Frieday says of the photos: The light bar would be an example of something permissible for a hazard vehicle when actually engaged in hazardous operation, such as a private plowing vehicle when actually plowing. However, operating on a public highway, whether the lights are steady or flashing, is not permissible. The under-glow lighting comes in multiple colors and is not permitted while operating on a public highway. The two pictures of the cars with the LED strips, grill lights and rim lights, again, are all not permitted while operating on a public highway.
