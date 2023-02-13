Local Matters

February 13, 2023 - 1:26pm

Sheriff's Office warns motorists about impermissible vehicle lights

posted by Press Release in Sheriff's Office, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of what lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle in New York State.  Many lighting products being sold now do not comply with the Vehicle and Traffic Law.  In general, the following lighting is required and authorized:

  • Headlamps – Two of equal power and white in color (one lamp for a motorcycle); Other overhead light bars are not permitted while operating on a public highway
  • Tail lamps – Two of equal power and red to amber in color (one lamp for a motorcycle)
  • Turn signals, front – Amber
  • Turn signals, rear – Red or amber
  • Hazard lights (4 way flashers) – Amber in front, red or amber in rear
  • License plate lamp – White
  • Back up lamp – White

Any other color lighting is prohibited while operating on a public highway, except the following:

  • Amber – For hazard vehicles only (i.e. Plow trucks, tow vehicles) when actually a hazard.  Any other amber lighting, such as fog lamps or overhead light bars, is not permitted
  • Blue – For authorized volunteer fire personnel only when responding to an emergency
  • Green – For authorized volunteer ambulance personnel only when responding to an emergency

Any violations are infractions of the Vehicle and Traffic Law and are subject to appropriate fines in a local justice court. 

Photo illustrations courtesy of the Sheriff's Office. They are not local examples.  Chief Deputy Brian Frieday says of the photos: The light bar would be an example of something permissible for a hazard vehicle when actually engaged in hazardous operation, such as a private plowing vehicle when actually plowing.  However, operating on a public highway, whether the lights are steady or flashing, is not permissible. The under-glow lighting comes in multiple colors and is not permitted while operating on a public highway. The two pictures of the cars with the LED strips, grill lights and rim lights, again, are all not permitted while operating on a public highway.

