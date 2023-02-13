Sheriff's Office warns motorists about impermissible vehicle lights

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of what lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle in New York State. Many lighting products being sold now do not comply with the Vehicle and Traffic Law. In general, the following lighting is required and authorized:

Headlamps – Two of equal power and white in color (one lamp for a motorcycle); Other overhead light bars are not permitted while operating on a public highway

Tail lamps – Two of equal power and red to amber in color (one lamp for a motorcycle)

Turn signals, front – Amber

Turn signals, rear – Red or amber

Hazard lights (4 way flashers) – Amber in front, red or amber in rear

License plate lamp – White

Back up lamp – White

Any other color lighting is prohibited while operating on a public highway, except the following:

Amber – For hazard vehicles only (i.e. Plow trucks, tow vehicles) when actually a hazard. Any other amber lighting, such as fog lamps or overhead light bars, is not permitted

Blue – For authorized volunteer fire personnel only when responding to an emergency

Green – For authorized volunteer ambulance personnel only when responding to an emergency

Any violations are infractions of the Vehicle and Traffic Law and are subject to appropriate fines in a local justice court.