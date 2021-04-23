Sheriff's Office warns of local bail scam targeting older residents

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation concerning a larceny report received on April 21.

The victim was contacted via phone by an unknown person who reported themselves to be a relative and indicated that they were under arrest by law enforcement and in need of money for bail. Under this pretense, the victim agreed to pay the bail money, and arrangements were made for the exchange of monetary funds for bail.

The suspect told the victim that they would be sending a courier to the victim’s home to pick up the money. Shortly following the phone conversation, a subject arrived at the victim’s residence under the ruse of being a courier for the family member’s attorney, and an exchange of cash was made.

A second phone call was then made to the victim indicating that the bail amount had been increased and more money was needed. A second exchange was arranged via the same ruse of using a courier.

The initial suspect who arrived posing as the courier is described as a Hispanic male under 26 years old, wearing a red and gray sweatsuit and a baseball cap, no vehicle description.

A second suspect who also posed as a courier is described as a thin build white male with shoulder-length dirty blond hair, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black, frayed jeans, driving a white box-style van.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is also aware of two other similar incidents in the area. One of which an exchange of money occurred, the other effort was thwarted by a family member who was aware of this type of scam.

We would like the public to be aware of this scam and we believe the perpetrators of these crimes are targeting the elderly. As a reminder, please remain aware and be suspect of phone calls you may receive from unknown sources. As a general practice, do not provide any financial information to callers from unknown sources.

Contact Genesee County Sheriff’s Office if you have information regarding similar incidents or receive phone calls of this nature. The nonemergency Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center number is (585) 343-5000 or call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.