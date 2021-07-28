Local Matters

July 28, 2021 - 8:48pm

Sheriff's Office warns of 'pending charges' scam

posted by Press Release in crime, news.

Press release:

If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be a member of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and that there are pending charges against you that need to be paid for failing to appear, please hang up.  It is not the process of the Sheriff's Office to call and request payment for any outstanding criminal charges. If you have any questions regarding whether a phone call is a scam, you can call Sheriff Sheron at 585-345-3000 x3501.

Comments

