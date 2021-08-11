Sheriff's Office warns residents to beware of paving scams

Press release:

Now is the time of year that many homeowners are having their driveways paved or repaired, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that if anyone comes to your door offering to pave your driveway, you should be very cautious of a scam. Most towns in the county require a permit to solicit door to door. If a contractor comes to your house offering to do work, they need to possess a permit from the respected town that indicates the town has approved them as a legitimate contractor. If a blacktop contractor offers to do work at a price that is too good to be true, it probably is, and you should be very cautious. These scam blacktop contractors tend to be very persistent and will later try to get you to pay more money than what was originally agreed upon. As soon as you see any suspicious soliciting or work being done in your area, please call 9-1-1.