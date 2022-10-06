Sheriff's Office welcomes new deputy to department

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob A. Kipler recently graduated from the 78th Basic Course for Police Officers at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Training Academy held at Niagara County Community College.

Deputy Kipler is a 2013 graduate of Maryvale High School, Cheektowaga, NY. Following high school, Deputy Kipler enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 2013 to 2018 and was awarded several medals, badges and citations. He was an aviation mechanic and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After the Marines, Deputy Kipler pursued a college education at the Community College of Vermont and Erie Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a 3.6 GPA.

Sheriff Sheron stated, “Deputy Kipler was hired on March 7, 2022, and is currently participating in our 14-week field training program. He is performing well, and we look forward to his addition to our road patrol.”