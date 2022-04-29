Sheriff's Teen Academy returns, moves to GCC

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be offering its third annual Teen Academy July 18 – July 22, 2022, at a new venue, Genesee Community College.

“We are excited to be partnering with Genesee Community College. The campus provides us the opportunity to introduce Teen Academy participants to the college’s criminal justice facilities, which include a 9-1-1 dispatch console simulator and a firearms simulator. The Teen Academy is a one-week, structured program which consists of instructional classes designed to provide high-school-aged students within our community an introduction to law enforcement training and gain an understanding of law enforcement’s role in their community. It is our hope that teens will build confidence while learning good decision-making and leadership skills,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

Academy instructors are experienced deputy sheriffs who will discuss the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will also:

visit the County Jail, 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center, and Sheriff’s Office

observe displays of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Hostage Negotiation, SCUBA Team, K-9 Unit and Evidence Recovery

be provided insight into motor vehicle accident reconstruction

participate in daily physical fitness runs, defensive tactics, and team-building exercises

participate in a classroom setting and learn about the NYS Penal Laws and Vehicle & Traffic Laws

participate in mock traffic stops and DWI procedures

Qualified candidates will be selected for an interview screening process if they meet the following requirements:

must be entering grades 10-12 in the fall

must be in good academic standing with little to no disciplinary issues

must be able to participate in physical fitness activities

must have a positive attitude

must have their parent’s permission

There is no charge to attend the academy. Application deadline is May 13, 2022.

For more information or to obtain an application, check out our Facebook page or contact Deputy Rich Schildwaster at (585) 344-7725.