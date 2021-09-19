Sheriff's Week recognizes one of New York's oldest institutions

Press release:

Sheriffs’ Week celebrates the significant contributions made by the Office of Sheriff as an integral part of the criminal justice system in New York State and in Genesee County throughout our history. Having been established in the State’s first constitution in 1777, and having been continued in every succeeding constitution, it is one of the original constitutional offices of Genesee County first established in 1802.

The Office of Sheriff is currently held by William A. Sheron, Jr., who has worked for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for the past 44 years and was elected Sheriff in 2017. Sheriff Sheron is also a member of the Executive Committee for the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

The Office of Sheriff has evolved into a modern, professionally accredited, full-service law enforcement and public safety agency, manned by fully trained police and peace officers, as well as civilians using state-of-the-art technology and applying the latest and most advanced theories and practices in the criminal justice field.

The Office of Sheriff is unique in the community, and the duties of the Office go far beyond the traditional role of “Keeper of the Peace,” and extend into many facets of public service, including maintaining the county jail, providing security in our courts, and schools, dispatching emergency services, communication systems, animal control, community service, and victim assistance, and serving/executing civil process and victim protection orders for our courts.

As a constitutionally empowered Office directly responsible to the people, the ancient Office of Sheriff remains, even today, responsive and accountable to the public it serves. This week, we celebrate the historical and current contributions of the Office of Sheriff and the significant role that the Sheriff’s Office plays in our modern criminal justice system.