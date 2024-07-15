Sheron announces graduating class of the 5th annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy

Press Release:

“The fifth annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy was another great success. The academy was held July 8 - 12, at Genesee Community College. This academy was made possible with the support of Genesee County STOP DWI, the Genesee County Legislature, and Genesee Community College. The students were provided with the opportunity to experience the various roles of law enforcement in our community, and they eagerly embraced all aspects of the curriculum. I want to thank the students for their hard work and dedication and to all those that provided instruction throughout this week-long program. A special thank you to Academy Director Deputy/SRO Joshua A. Brabon, and all the Deputies, School Resource Officers, and Investigators for their assistance and efforts in coordinating such a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the students. We look forward to continuing this annual event for students throughout Genesee County for many more years to come,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

The following participants are graduates of the fifth annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy:

Squad Leaders: Jireth Arias Diaz and Erica Gibbs