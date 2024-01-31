Sheron announces he will not run for reelection as county sheriff

Press Release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announced Wednesday that he will not be seeking

reelection for another term as Genesee County Sheriff. Sheriff Sheron’s current

term ends on Dec. 31, 2024, at which time he will retire.

Upon completion of this term, Sheriff Sheron will have served 47 1/2 years with

the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, starting in 1977 as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher and

progressing through the ranks of Deputy Sheriff – Jail, Deputy Sheriff – Road

Patrol, Sergeant, Investigator, Chief Deputy – Road Patrol, and Undersheriff for

20 years before being elected Sheriff in 2016.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with the Genesee County Sheriff’s

Office, and I wish to thank my family, current and former members of the

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the citizens of Genesee County, for

all the support provided throughout the years," Sheron said.