November 3, 2020 - 1:02pm
Sheron thanks those who have supported, endorsed and voted for his reelection bid for GC Sheriff
posted by Press Release in news, election 2020, Committee to Reelect Sheriff William Sheron, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
From Sheriff William A. Sheron, candidate for reelection:
ELECTION DAY IS HERE!
With sincere gratitude, I’d like to acknowledge my community of supporters and those of you that have already cast your early vote for my reelection.
As others head to the polls today, I remind you of my commitment to lead and serve with honesty, integrity, and respect. With your vote, Undersheriff Brad Mazur and I will continue to build upon the accomplishments of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and responsibly prepare to meet the future.
A special thanks to those endorsing our campaign:
- Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association (SEA)
- Christopher K. Hayward, Village of Le Roy Chief of Police
- Scott Fraser, Chapter Vice President -- FBI National Academy Associates NYS/Eastern Canada Chapter
- Mark R. Gates, Past President - FBI National Academy Associates NYS/Eastern Canada Chapter
- Gordon L. Dibble, Genesee County Legislator and Chief Deputy (Ret) Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
- Jerome E. Brewster, Chief Deputy, CID (Ret) Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
- R. Pete Welker, Investigator -- Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
- Eugene Jankowski Jr., City of Batavia Council President and Lieutenant (Ret.) City of Batavia Police
- Gary T. Maha, Genesee County Legislator and Sheriff (Ret) Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
- Pastor Marty Macdonald -- City Church, Batavia
- Scott D. German, Genesee County Treasurer
- Robert Bausch, Former Genesee County Legislator Chair and Chair of the Ways and Means Committee
- Gary Russell, Sergeant (Ret) Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and former partner on Genesee County Drug Task Force
- Members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Supervisory and Management Staff -- Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, Sergeant Andrew B. Hale, Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp, Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin, Communications Coordinator Russell L. Lang, Sergeant Jason E. Saile, Sergeant Michael J. Lute, Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer, II, Sr. Correction Officer Jason R. Queal, Sr. Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya, Sr. Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy, Sr. Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett, Sr. Correction Officer Kevin D. Wolff, Sr. Correction Officer James M. Smart, Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman.
- County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Staff – Chief Deputy Joseph M. Graff, Chief Deputy Brian M. Frieday, Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel, Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna, Director of Emergency Communication Steven C. Sharpe, Assistant Director of Emergency Communications/Operations Francis A. Riccobono.