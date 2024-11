Press Release:

St. Paul Lutheran Church and School will host their 4th Annual Small Business Craft and Vendor Event on Saturday, November 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Paul's Church and School is located at 31 Washington Ave, Batavia.

Come browse a variety of handcrafted item including, quilts, blankets, children and baby items, wood crafts, jewelry and much more.

For more information contact 585-993-2410.