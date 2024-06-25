Signups for the 2nd annual Oakfield box car derby begin June 29

Press Release:

The Oakfield Box Car Derby Association presents the 2nd annual Oakfield Box Car Derby on Saturday, July 27 at noon on Bennett Avenue in Oakfield.

We are a local family and friends-based non-profit organization founded to hold this annual event for the children of Oakfield and surrounding communities and to promote STEM programs.

The event is in memory of Suzanne “Sue” D’Alba who was one of the founders of the Oakfield Betterment Committee and the Oakfield Labor Daze festival, as well as a volunteer and member of many other civic organizations. She always liked a good old-fashioned event, and we feel this fits that mold.

We hope to one day fund a small scholarship in her honor for a graduating student going to trade school.

Please join us as it will be a family friendly fun-filled event. To register please see the information below. Register now as we have 32 slots available, and they are filling fast.

Register in person on Saturday, June 29 from 1 - 3 p.m. and Monday, July 1 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Grandma Rosie’s Ice Cream, next to Santino’s in Oakfield.