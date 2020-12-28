Since 2 p.m. Thursday, Genesee County has 101 new cases of COVID-19

Press release:

Data Update – Including data since Thursday, Dec. 24th after 2 p.m.

Due to the increased numbers from the holiday weekend, we anticipate to have the data updated over the next couple of days in order for staff to make sure the date is properly vetted.

Genesee County received 101 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

One hundred and forty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Correction: Six recoveries have been retracted from today’s number as four previously reported are residents of the NYS Veterans Home at Batavia and two are residents of Le Roy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. Persons reported recovered are community members only.

Thirty-eight of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Three of the new positive cases are residents at Le Roy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.

Three of the new positive cases are residents of Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Two of the new positive cases are residents of Genesee Senior Living.

Two of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.

One of the new positive cases is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.