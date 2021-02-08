February 8, 2021 - 4:13pm
Since Friday, 33 new cases of coronavirus reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.
Data Update – including data covering the weekend
- Genesee County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Fifty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eighteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Six of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Forthy-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Seven of the new positive individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
- Three of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.
- Orleans County is currently seeing an increase of positive cases in non-county regulated facilities, which is increasing the daily positivity rate.
Comments