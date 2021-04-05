Since Friday 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

Press release:

Genesee County is reporting 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, including data from over the weekend. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Twelve of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.

Orleans County is reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19, including data from over the weekend.