April 5, 2021 - 4:23pm
Since Friday 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County is reporting 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, including data from over the weekend.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twelve of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.
Orleans County is reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19, including data from over the weekend.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Five of the new positive individuals are inmates of the Albion Correctional Facility.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate of the Orleans Correctional Facility.
Comments