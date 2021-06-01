June 1, 2021 - 5:18pm
Since Friday, one death due to COVID-19 and three new cases
Press release:
Data Update – Covering May 28 through June 1:
Genesee County reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Eighteen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
- We are saddened to report the loss of one community resident. The individual was under 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Due to technology issues, we are unable to report ages and the number of people removed from mandatory isolation. This information will be updated in the June 4th briefing.
