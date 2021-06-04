June 4, 2021 - 4:54pm
Since Tuesday, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
Press release:
Data Update – Covering June 1-4:
Genesee County reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
Orleans County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Zero of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Twenty-eight of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
- The ages and number of those removed from isolation have been reconciled.
