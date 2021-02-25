February 25, 2021 - 5:04pm
Since yesterday, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases identified
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 4219 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 20’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.
- 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Orleans County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2405 positive cases.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 50’s and 60’s.
- 5 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 0 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are deeply saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. We do not report any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.
- The positive cases reside in the:
Comments