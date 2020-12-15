December 15, 2020 - 5:52pm
Since yesterday, 65 new COVID cases reported, 50 recovered
Press release:
- Genesee County received 64 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.
- Fifty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Three of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- Orleans County received 19 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Carlton, Clarendon, Kendall, Murray, Ridgeway and Yates.
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Five of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.