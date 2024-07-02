Six Flags Darien Lake celebrates summer with fireworks, laser light shows

Six Flags Darien Lake Hosts July 4th Fireworks

Press Release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, will celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks show on July 4. Dazzling Patriotic fireworks set to Patriotic music will light up the night sky at 9:45 p.m. after our Laser Light Spectacular show.

Guests can experience heart-pounding coasters and exciting attractions along with our Laser Light Spectacular show running each night July 3 - 7. The Theme Park is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Hurricane Harbor is open 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Six Flags Darien Lake’s 2024 summer events include:

guests can enjoy our Laser Light Spectacular show on select nights, in Darien Square from 9:15 - 9:45 p.m. July 4 Fireworks Celebration , Celebrate the holiday with coaster thrills, delicious, sweet chills, and exciting firework illuminations at night from 9:45 – 10:10 p.m.

, Celebrate the holiday with coaster thrills, delicious, sweet chills, and exciting firework illuminations at night from 9:45 – 10:10 p.m. NEW FOR 2024, Bews & Bites, Saturdays, and Sundays July 6 through July 21, this family friendly festival features a selection of seasonal craft beers, delicious cuisine from all over the world, live music, dancing, and a selection of local craft artisans.

Six Flags Darien Lake now operates daily through August 5. Single day tickets are now available to purchase online for as low as $29.99. For more information on these offers, visit www.sixflags.com.