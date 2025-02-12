Six Flags Darien Lake hiring event for the 2025 season is set for February 18 - 22

Press Release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, today said it plans to hire 1,500 seasonal associates for the 2025 season ahead of opening day on May 16.

The park will start filling those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held February 15-22 as part of a large recruiting campaign by the park’s parent company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, across all its parks in North America.

To learn more about the event and open positions, please visit the Six Flags Darien Lake job site. These positions include:

Food & Beverage Associates

Ride Operators

Lifeguards

Sales Associates for Merchandise

Park Services Attendants

Hotel and Campground Associates

And more!

Hourly pay starts at $15.50 for those who are 16 years of age or older based on experience, prior service, and position. Darien Lake offers competitive wages and amazing perks for its associates, including discounts on park food and merchandise, reward and recognition programs, exclusive park events for associates, ride nights, a cafeteria with discount meals, and free admission to any Six Flags park.

Candidates may apply online or visit the park’s Employment Office during the following times to learn about the job opportunities and be interviewed same-day:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 (12 to 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 20 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21 (12 to 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

“Seasonal associates are the lifeblood of our business and play an instrumental role in consistently delivering amazing experiences to our park guests,” said Christopher Thorpe, park president. “We offer competitive wages and unbeatable perks that include opportunities for leadership development, paid internships, career advancement, and so much more. We look forward to welcoming new associates for what I’m sure will be a FUN and exciting 2025 season!”

The hiring blitz at Six Flag Darien Lake is part of a plan by parent company Six Flags Entertainment to hire more than 50,000 seasonal associates across its network of parks in 2025. The company anticipates filling the majority of those roles during hiring events to be held across all parks in North America from February 15-22.