Six Flags Darien Lake launches Project Ed hiring initiative for all educators and school employees to earn extra cash

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, today announced the formal launch of Project Ed. This hiring initiative is an opportunity for all educators and school employees to earn extra cash this summer, free tickets, and school supplies for their classroom in the fall.

Participants will: be paid premium wages and those who work an average of 24 hours for eight weeks in a variety of leadership roles; have the opportunity to earn more than $3,000; and will automatically be entered into a raffle to earn up to $250 in gift cards for supplies in their classrooms.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun work environment for job–seekers,” said Park President Mark Kane. “Our team members are our greatest asset and we hope our local educators will look at this opportunity as a great way to enjoy their summer and earn some extra money for their classroom.

"Educators and school employees went above and beyond this past school year and it’s our pleasure to offer this opportunity for them.”

Six Flags has been recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® , and was recently listed by Forbes Magazines as one of the country’s top 500 employers for diversity.

To apply for positions, visit www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs for immediate openings.