Six Flags Darien Lake opens May 16 with upgraded Mind Eraser and 2025 event lineup

Six Flags Darien Lake, The Coaster Capital of New York, is thrilled to announce its fan-favorite lineup of special events for the 2025 season, beginning with Opening Day on May 16. From Star-Spangled Night to Fright Fest, there is something exciting for everyone to enjoy when they visit this year.

Mind Eraser, the suspended looping coaster will reopen for 2025 with a newly profiled track, a fresh new paint job, and the addition of two new trains which include comfort updates such as wider seats and a new restraint system. The ride is 110 feet long with five inversions including a heart-loop. It is New York’s only suspended looping coaster. The ride closed in 2024 for these improvements and upgrades. The ride will open with the park this season offering guests a whole new smoother and comfortable ride experience.

“This is the most exciting summer to visit Darien Lake ever,” expressed Six Flags Darien Lake President Christopher Thorpe. “Whether you’re visiting for a new ride experience like Mind Eraser, the refreshing water park, a rocking night out at a concert, our laser show, or any one of our incredible signature seasonal events, the fun starts now. Our welcoming team is committed to ensuring our guests have a spectacular visit and create memories that last a lifetime.”

2025 Event Lineup

Opening Day (May 16) - Welcome back to Six Flags Darien Lake! Experience an unforgettable day of thrills, entertainment and more when the park opens for the season.

Hurricane Harbor Opening Weekend (May 17-18) - Jump back into the poolside fun at Hurricane Harbor! Ride the slides, relax in the pool, or stay cool in one of our exclusive cabanas. Bring your bathing suit and take the plunge when Hurricane Harbor opens to the public.

Star-Spangled Night (July 4) - Celebrate the spirit of our nation at Six Flags Darien Lake with a breathtaking patriotic fireworks show. Perfect for all ages!

Live Nation Concert Series (various dates) - Get ready for the ultimate summer experience at Darien Lake Amphitheater! Join us for a thrilling Live Nation concert series featuring top artists like The Lumineers, Dierks Bentley, Kesha, Nelly, and Blink-182 and more. Concert-goers receive admission to Darien Lake, Hurricane Harbor, and more with ticket purchase. Stay where you play with an overnight adventure in our hotel, RVs or cabins, or rough it by camping at one of our campsites. Rock on! Complete listing of concerts here.

Kingdom Bound (July 27-30) - Experience Kingdom bound, a three-day Christian music festival at Darien Lake featuring four stages and 50+ artists. Guests receive admission to Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor, special experiences, and more. Complete information at https://www.kingdombound.org/.

Oktoberfest (Aug. 30-Sept. 14, Select Days) - Enjoy the mouthwatering tastes of Oktoberfest right here at Six Flags Darien Lake! Indulge and savor the tastes and sounds of Germany, as we offer authentic German food, beverages, music and family-friendly entertainment. Plus, the park’s most popular rides are open, making Oktoberfest a must-do event for the whole family. Prost!

Fright Fest (Sept. 20-Oct. 25, Select Nights) - Get your fright on this fall when Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Darien Lake! The theme park transforms into a scream park filled with Halloween attractions that offer unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horror. Discover your scream with eerie scare zones, thrilling night rides, amazing live shows, and spine-chilling haunted houses.

Kids Boo Fest (Sept. 20-Oct. 25, Select Days) - The spooktacular fun returns this fall at Six Flags Darien Lake with Kids Boo Fest! Filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, trick-or-treat trails and other not-so-scary experiences, Kids Boo Fest is perfect for the little ghouls and ghosts in your family.

On select summer nights, be dazzled by the Laser Light Spectacular show beginning at dusk. Set to exciting music, and enhanced on weekends with fireworks, this laser show is a must-do way to celebrate the end of your day of thrills.

Guests can enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor through Labor Day with a Silver Season Pass for only $55 (plus tax) through May 27. For more information on tickets, season passes, events or hours of operation, visit https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake.

The best way to enjoy the park is by booking one of many unique lodging accommodations to extend the fun. Learn more about the best deals at https://www.sixflagsdarienlakelodging.com/.

Six Flags Darien Lake is now a smoke-free environment. For the convenience and comfort of all guests, smoking of any kind, including vapor and e-cigarettes, is not permitted inside the park.