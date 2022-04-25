Six Flags Darien Lake participating in National Hiring Week

Press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and operator of water parks in North America, is looking for 15,000 energetic and motivated team members nationwide who want to work where they play. Recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Six Flags is hosting a National Hiring Week, April 23 through May 1, at all of its U.S. locations, including, Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor.

The company is hiring for rewarding positions in areas such as food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, janitorial, maintenance, security and many more. Applicants may apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com, where they can be interviewed one day, and start paid training the next. Those who join the team receive a Team Six Pass along with an allotment of free tickets for family and friends.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags,” said Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits Reyna Sanchez. “We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development, on-the-job training, and the ability to grow with us,” Sanchez continued.

Six Flags also offers other benefits including paid internships, in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive Team Member events, and flexible scheduling. The positions are great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. To apply, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.

Locally at Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor,1,500 team members are needed to fill positions. Most jobs are available to those 16 years of age and older, with select positions open to 14- and 15-year-olds. Applicants 18 years of age and older can make $15 an hour.

How to Apply:

Complete a job application at; SixFlagsJobs.com or

Text the word “JOBS” to 585-207-8400; or

Visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Employment Center in person April 25 – April 29 from 9 am to 7 pm daily. No appointment necessary

Fast-Tracked Hiring & Training:

Candidates can interview the same day they apply

In-person and video interviews are available

Training can be completed in person or virtually online

Available Positions:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs)

In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games

Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations

Lifeguards

Accommodations: Hotel Front Office, Housekeeping, Reservationist

Landscaping

Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor will open for the 2022 season on May 27. Applicants with employment-related questions can call 585 599 5108. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/darienlake