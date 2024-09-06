Six Flags Darien Lake seeking 400 new team members for fall festival events

Press Release:

Six Flags Darien Lake is now hiring for fall including Boo Fest and Fright Fest. 400 new team members are needed for 2024 fall season including:

Scare Actors/Ghouls

Makeup Artists

Greeters/Ambassadors

Entertainment Technicians

Ride Operators

Admissions

And more

Open auditions and interviews take place Tuesday and Thursdays now through September 19, from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Human Resources building. Interested applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID & Birth Certificate.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online by visiting SFDL JOBS. Team members can enjoy benefits like in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive team member events and more. For questions, call the Six Flags Darien Lake Human Resources office at 585 599 5108, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.