Six Flags Darien Lake to debut drive-thru hiring event to fill more than 1,500 jobs April 10 and 17

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, will continue its search for more than 1,500 employees with a first-of-its-kind drive-thru hiring event on Saturday, April 10, and Saturday, April 17.

Applicants should apply online beforehand for positions at the park, waterpark, and hotel and campground and then interview from the comfort and safety of their own cars at the park. Positions require no previous experience with training provided and offer flexible scheduling, competitive wages, and great benefits.

“This innovative new hiring process is a safe and convenient way to connect with job applicants while still providing the familiarity and comfort of a face-to-face interview,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “We’ll be able to answer questions in-person and make same-day job offers in an easy and inviting format.”

The drive-thru hiring event steps include:

Applicants apply online at https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs/ prior to the hiring event they plan on attending;

Applicants will receive an email to sign up for an interview time on April 10 or April 17, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Once the interview is scheduled, applicants arrive at the park’s toll plaza to check-in at their scheduled time and then proceed to their hiring department’s designated drive-thru interview area;

Interviews will be done at a safe distanced from the interviewee’s car;

Interviewees will be required to wear a face covering throughout the process, as will the interviewers;

Once hired, applicants will finish their onboarding on the spot.

Darien Lake offers new rates for many frontline positions, starting at $12.50 per hour, for employees 14 years old and up.

A variety of positions are available including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, front gate ticket takers and sellers as well as positions in Medical Services, Security, Guest Relations, Accommodations, Retail and Food Service.

Six Flags Darien Lake offers great benefits including paid internships, scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts, plus rewards and recognition programs.

A Six Flags seasonal job can be a great option for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job or one that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. Six Flags also offers unlimited theme park and waterpark admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive team member events, and more.

Applicants who are unable to participate in the drive-thru hiring event, may apply online anytime Visit us at https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs/ for more information.