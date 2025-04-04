Six Flags Darien Lake to host job fair on Saturday for the 2025 season

Press Release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Coaster Capital of New York, will host a job fair on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darien Lake Hotel (9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center) where you can apply, interview, and be hired all in the same day.

From rides and food service to security and accommodations, there’s a role for everyone! Applicants must bring two forms of ID, will meet with our team leadership, and could potentially walk out with their summer employment plans in place.

To learn more about the open positions, please visit the Six Flags Darien Lake jobs page. These positions include:

Food & Beverage Associates

Ride Operators

Lifeguards

Sales Associates for Merchandise

Park Services Attendants

Hotel and Campground Associates

And more!

Hourly pay starts at $15.50 for those who are 16 years of age or older based on experience, prior service, and position. Darien Lake offers competitive wages and amazing perks for its associates, including discounts on park food and merchandise, reward and recognition programs, exclusive park events for associates, ride nights, a cafeteria with discount meals, and free admission to any Six Flags park.

“Seasonal associates are the lifeblood of our business and play an instrumental role in consistently delivering amazing experiences to our park guests,” said Christopher Thorpe, park president. “We offer competitive wages and unbeatable perks. We look forward to welcoming new associates for what I’m sure will be a FUN and exciting 2025 season!”