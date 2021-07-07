Slaughter to replace Skid Row for July 23 concert at Batavia Downs

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on July 23 will no longer feature Skid Row. Batavia Downs hopes to welcome Skid Row to the summer concert series in the future.

On Friday, July 23rd, 2021, Slaughter will perform at the Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.

The legendary rock 'n' roll band has been making music for three decades and is known for performing such hits as "Up All Night," "Fly to the Angels," and "The Wild Life."

Please note that tickets purchased for the Skid Row concert will still be honored on that date. Those wishing for a refund may do so through their point of purchase. Info can be found inside of your ticket confirmation email. Tickets purchased at the Lucky Treasures gift shop may be refunded during normal gift shop hours.

Tickets are available for Slaughter right now on BataviaConcerts.com