Softball: #12 seed Byron-Bergen upsets Sodus, 23-8

Press release:

In a thrilling Section V playoff shocker, the 12-seed Byron-Bergen Bees softball team toppled 5-seed Sodus with a dominant 23–8 victory. Down 8–5 in the fifth inning, the Bees unleashed an offensive explosion that flipped the script and secured a statement win.

The rally began with freshman Lillian Meier, who came off the bench and delivered a clutch, game-tying triple — the first extra-base hit of her varsity career. The very next batter, sophomore Taylor Lundfelt, stepped to the plate 0-for-24 on the season and broke through in the biggest moment, smashing a deep double to give the Bees a lead they never gave back.

On the mound, Lily Stalica came in to relieve Lauren Gartz in the fourth inning and shut the door on Sodus. Stalica tossed 2.2 innings of no-hit, shutout softball while striking out four to earn the win.

“This was the kind of game that shows what these girls are made of,” said Head Coach Steve Ball. “We’ve faced adversity all season, and today we saw what can happen when you keep fighting. Lillian and Taylor stepped up in huge moments — that’s what team softball is all about. I couldn’t be prouder of every single player on that field. This was a full team win, and we’re not done yet.”

Stats:

• J. Weaver: .500 batting average, three runs, two RBIs, two walks

• J. Amesbury: .667 batting average, two hits, three RBIs

• K. Chase: 1.000 batting average, two runs, two RBIs

• L. Meier: Game-tying triple, four RBIs

• T. Lundfelt: Go-ahead three-run double, three RBIs

• L. Gartz: 2-for-3, three runs, four RBIs

• L. Stalica: 2 2/3 innings pitched, no hits, no runs, four strikeouts (win)