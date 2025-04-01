Softball: Alexander beats Byron-Bergen 12-1 behind Pietrzykowski’s 14 Ks.

Press release:

Emily Pietrzykowski was dominant in the circle, as the starting pitcher rang up 14 strikeouts in Alexander’s 12-1 victory over Byron-Bergen on Monday.

Pietrzykowski surrendered five hits and one run over seven innings while walking three.

At the plate for Alexander, Pietrzykowski went 2-for-3 with a towering home run to left, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, a walk and a stolen bag. Ava Yax went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Faith Goodenbury went 1-for-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs, 1 RBI and 1 steal. While Melissa Sawyer and Lilly Szymkowiak matched each other both going 1 for 3 with 2 runs scored and a walk each, Sawyer also added an RBI on the day.

For Byron-Bergen, Lily Stalica took the loss on the mound. The hurler went six and two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits, striking out six and walking two. Lauren Gartz started in the circle for Byron-Bergen.

Stalica led Byron-Bergen with one run batted in. The outfielder went 1-for-2 on the day. Kendall Chase, Stalica, Ava Gray, Rylee Burch, and Gartz each collected one hit for Byron-Bergen. Gartz stole two bases.

"It was a cold day for softball, that’s for sure," said Coach John Goodenbury. "Hats off to both Athletic Directors for finding a way to get this one in today. The weather is making it difficult to play games this year. For her first outing of the season and cold temps, Emily had great command today and pitched a fantastic game. The defense didn’t commit a single error, and our bats had a lot of life today. Steve is also doing a great job at Byron Bergen, and his plauyers are fighters."

Next up for the lady Trojans is a game at Barker next Tuesday.

Photos by Makenna Boyce