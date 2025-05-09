Softball: Alexander rolls past Byron-Bergen 14-2

Press release:

The Trojan offense piled up 10 hits and eight walks during Thursday’s chilly matchup against Byron-Bergen.

Faith Goodenbury led the Trojans at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and two runs scored.

Melissa Sawyer added in the box going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, 2 runs, a walk and a stolen base. Ava Yax finished the day going 1-for-1 with a double, 2 walks, 3 runs, an RBI, and a stolen base. Morgan Boyce went 1-for-3, driving in three runs with a run scored and a walk. Lilly Szymkowiak went 1-for-2 with a double, 2 runs, a walk and a stolen base. Emily Pietrzykowski and Melanie each added a hit apiece to round out the Alexander offensive attack. Bump's hit was a 2-RBI double.

Emily Pietrzykowski controlled the circle as the senior struck out 11 batters, limiting the Byron-Bergen offense. Pietrzykowski only allowed two hits and two runs (1 earned) over five innings while walking five.

Next up for Alexander is a doubleheader at Holley on Friday starting at 3:45pm.

Coach’s Comments:

"This was a solid win for us as we work to build momentum, picking up our second straight," said Coach John Goodenbury. "It's great to see our bats coming alive more each day. One of the best feelings as a coach is watching good hitters break out of slumps. We've had players making solid contact lately, just hitting it right at fielders. Today, we found the gaps and gained some confidence. We're ready for a packed final stretch and prepared to finish strong."