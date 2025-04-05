Softball: Byron-Bergen tops Holley 18-4

Press release:

Byron-Bergen set the tone early with nine first-inning runs, dominating Holley 18-4 in Holley on Friday.

Lily Stalica started on the mound for the Bees, delivering a strong performance. She allowed three earned runs, struck out seven batters, and walked three.

At the plate, Stalica went 3-3 with a double, four RBIs, three runs, and a stolen base. Natalie Prinzi was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, four runs, and a steal. Ava Gray went 1-for-1 with a triple, three walks, and two stolen bases. Jill Weaver, Janessa Amesbury, and Lauren Gartz each had a hit, with Amesbury and Gartz driving in 2 RBIs each, while Weaver contributed three RBIs.

Junior pitcher Skylar Gallagher took the loss for Holley. She allowed four earned runs and struck out 1 in her one inning of work. Alexis Lujan relieved her, striking out three while allowing three earned runs over four innings.

Serenity-Ann Rath led the Hawks' offense, going 2-2 with two runs scored. Desiree McCormack went 2-3, while Gallagher added Holley's only other hit.

Byron-Bergen head coach Steve Ball praised his team, saying, "I'm proud of the girls for coming out strong and taking control of the game early. Last year, we often let teams back into games, but today, the girls played a complete game and earned a comfortable win. It's a step in the right direction, and I hope we can build on this momentum. Lily (Stalica) has been outstanding in our first three games, both on the mound and at the plate, reaching base 11 times in 12 plate appearances. Credit to Coach Ostrom and Holley—after a tough first inning, she really rallied her girls, and they played much more competitively the rest of the game."

The Bees will next play on Tuesday at Attica.