Soil and Water holding tree planting and care workshop

Press release:

Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District invites you to our Tree Planting and Maintenance Event on September 17th from 10a-1p. The event will be hosted at Godfrey’s Pond (7925 Godfrey’s Pond Road, Bergen NY 14416) and directions to our site will be posted when you arrive. At this workshop, NYS DEC Forester Gary Koplun and fellow foresters will demonstrate various tree-planting techniques. They will also cover the best ways to prevent deer damage, how to maintain healthy seedlings, and other important tree maintenance techniques. Following the demonstration, a small hike will be taken around the property to explore a reforestation project, identify trees, and discuss trees that are suitable for various site conditions. All are welcome to attend, and the event is free of charge.

Please register ahead though by either visiting our website: https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/soilandwater/index.php

Or using the link below: https://forms.gle/jBKvvjhjYqn4Fadf7