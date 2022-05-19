Soil and Water hosting tire recycling event

Press release:

We are hosting a free tire recycling event for Genesee County residents on June 11th! We can recycle your car and truck tires at no cost to you. Tires must be clean and without rims. Registration is required as there is limited space on the trucks. Please call our office at {585) 343-2362 x5 to get on the sign-up list. When you call to register, we will need to know approximately how many tires you will be bringing, and we will provide you with additional information about the event. This program is funded by a NYS Soil and Water Conservation Committee grant.