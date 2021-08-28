Solar company hosted open house in Elba

Press release:

Hecate Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable power projects and energy storage solutions in the United States, held an informational open house on August 25. Located under a pavilion at the Elba Village Park, the event was designed to inform members of the community about the proposed Cider Solar Farm. More than 50 attendees were present to learn about the scope of the project and the ways in which the local community and environment are expected to benefit.

Due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, Hecate has held three prior informational open houses in a virtual format. In this in-person event, Hecate’s first relating to the Cider Solar Farm since the outset of the pandemic, guests were able to visit educational stations while enjoying refreshments catered by Chap’s Diner, a local restaurant. Representatives from Hecate Energy were on hand to discuss the information and answer questions.

“I think the people in this area were really happy to be able to come out and see why we’re so excited about this project,” said Harrison Luna, Cider Solar Farm’s project developer. “It was also an opportunity to hear some specific concerns from residents and how we can improve the project to address them. In most of these cases, we are able to refine our design to address such concerns.

The proposed Cider Solar Farm is expected to create over 500 construction jobs and will be capable of supplying 920,000 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year – enough to power over 120,000 average New York households