Spartans hang tough in 16-6 loss to visiting Lockport Wildcats

Genesee Spartans’ halfback Jed Reese looks for running room during Saturday’s semipro game against the Lockport Wildcats at Pembroke Town Park.

Photo by Lauren Donovan.

The Genesee County Spartans gave the Lockport Wildcats all they could handle on Saturday afternoon before falling, 16-6, in their Northeastern Football Alliance semipro opener at Pembroke Town Park.

The Spartans’ defense kept the Wildcats, who went 9-1 last season, in check for most of the game except for a 60-yard touchdown pass from strong-armed quarterback Willie Fair III to Jason Thurman on the opening drive and a four-yard TD run by Fair with 1:18 to play.

Lockport was able to run for both two-point conversions.

Genesee’s offense sputtered in the first half, losing the ball twice on botched snaps, but put together its only scoring drive to begin the third quarter.

Halfback Jed Reese (Notre Dame graduate) gained 12 yards on two plays up the middle before wide receiver Deyonci Farley picked up 10 yards on a sweep.

On third down, quarterback Alex Rood threw a deep ball intended for wide receiver Rayshawn Huitt, who drew a pass interference penalty – putting the ball at the Lockport 7-yard line.

The Wildcats stiffened on the next two running plays and a false start penalty on the Spartans moved the ball back to the 15. From there, Rood found Huitt in the end zone for a touchdown, pulling Genesee to within two at 8-6.

Another pass intended for Huitt for the two-point conversion fell incomplete, however.

Both teams punted three times until the Spartans took possession at their own 47 with 4:39 to play. Following a couple of short gains, Rood hit Farley for a first down but a fumble on the play and long return gave the ball back to Lockport at the Spartans’ 26, setting up the visitors’ final scoring drive.

Spartans Head Coach Harry Rascoe said he was proud of the way the defense shut down the 6-5, 250-pound Fair for most of the contest. LB Marley English had an interception for Genesee.

“This was the best QB in the league and one of the best teams,” he said. “We’re close and we’re going to get better.”

Fair credited the Spartans for their defensive game plan.

“I want to take my hat off to their defensive coordinator (Craig Tiberio),” he said. “His schemes and stuff were a little tricky and we didn’t make the right adjustments.”

Reese said he saw a lot of good things, mentioning the Spartans’ effort and togetherness.

“This is our second season, and we will improve. I really like the way that everyone is more positive (this season) and willing to work with each other,” he said. “We’re playing like a team, not a bunch of individuals.”

The Spartans are home again next Saturday for a 5 p.m. clash against the Rochester Chargers.