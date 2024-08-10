Spartans hope third time’s a charm as they face host Lockport in semifinals

Press Release:

Genesee County Spartans Head Coach Harry Rascoe is looking at two “keys” to knocking off the undefeated Lockport Wildcats this weekend and advancing to the championship game of the Northeastern Football Alliance semipro league.

“Not turning over the ball and pressuring their quarterback,” Rascoe replied when asked what the Spartans need to do to defeat the Wildcats in the Western Conference semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Lockport’s Outwater Memorial Park, 125 Outwater Drive.

The Spartans take a 6-2 record into the game, with both losses coming at the hands of Lockport, 8-0 in league play.

Genesee County lost to the Wildcats, 16-6, in their opening game (although the score was 8-6 with less than two minutes to play), and then fell, 36-14, to Lockport on July 13 in a game marred by six Spartans’ turnovers.

Rascoe, speaking during a practice session on Wednesday at Farrall Park in Batavia, said it’s imperative that the offense hold onto the ball.

“We’re going to have to sustain drives on offense – the defense can’t be on the field the whole time -- and we’ve got to contain (Lockport quarterback) Willie (Fair III).”

Fair, while completing less than half of his pass attempts, has thrown for about 850 yards and 11 touchdowns this season – with several of those TDs coming on long passes after broken plays.

“He’s got a great arm,” Rascoe said. “He can throw pretty much the length of the field so it’s hard to cover receivers on those broken plays. That’s why we have to win the battle in the trenches and get to him.”

Rascoe said he expects defensive back Jzhon Henderson to play on both sides of the ball – splitting the ball carrying duties with standout halfback Jed Reese (363 yards rushing in five games as three of the Spartans’ victories were by forfeit).

“This is the playoffs; there’s no more offense and defense. We’re going to put our best 11 guys on the field to compete with them. We know they (the Wildcats) are already overlooking us, so we’ll play the underdog.”

Quarterback Corey Turpin, who has thrown for 680 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, said he has to be efficient for the Spartans to win.

“We can’t give them extra opportunities,” he said. “It’s up to me to not turn the ball over, to execute and go in there with confidence. I feel that this is the game where we put everything together.”

Defensive Coordinator Craig Tiberio said the Spartans match up well against Lockport in terms of talent, so it will come down to discipline.

“More than anything, it’s the attention to detail and everyone doing their job,” Tiberio said. “If we can clean up the missed tackles and the few potential interceptions that we dropped, we’ll be right there.”

Tiberio said the Spartans’ front four of Gunner Rapone, who has 6 ½ sacks thus far; Jalen White, Ryley Elliott and Steve Kowalczyk “is the best in the league.” He also praised linebacker Kaden Marucci, who leads the league in tackles and has two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

“Marucci has had a super year and has been nominated for Defensive Player of the Year,” he said, noting that Rapone earned that honor in 2023.

Linebacker Marley English leads the team with three interceptions.

Genesee County Spartans' projected starting lineup for this Saturday’s game:

Corey Turpin, Genesee County Spartans quarterback.

Submitted photo.

Offense

Quarterback: Corey Turpin; Running backs: Jed Reese, Jzon Henderson; Tight end: Rob Thurston Jr.; Wide receivers: Deyonci Farley, Rayshawn Huitt; Center: Tim King; Guards: Austyn Fernandez, Anthony Natrigo; Tackles, Baylee Vercruysse, Jordan Chambers. Kicker: Julia Petry.

Defense

Front four: Gunner Rapone, Jalen White, Ryley Elliott, Steve Kowalczyk; Linebackers: Nick Santos, Kaden Marucci, Marley English; Secondary: Max Rapone, Dontre Woods, Jzon Henderson, Cody Wenner or Amir Cleveland. Punter: Deyonci Farley.