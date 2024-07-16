Spartans lose 36-14 to unbeaten Lockport; ‘Youth Football Night’ at home this Saturday

Press Release:

The undefeated Lockport Wildcats had an un-Fair advantage on Saturday night on their way to defeating the visiting Genesee County Spartans, 36-14, in Northeastern Football Alliance semipro action.

Veteran quarterback Willie Fair II passed for four touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead the Wildcats, now 6-0 in league play, past the Spartans, who drop to 3-2. Both teams compete in the league’s Western Conference.

Against Lockport, the Spartans were victimized by six turnovers – three fumbles and three interceptions, the big-play ability of Fair, who converted two 4th-and-20 situations into touchdowns, and a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD by Darren Thompson.

“Just too many mistakes on both sides of the ball,” said Spartans’ Head Coach Harry Rascoe. “We were unable to contain Fair, who can throw the ball 70 yards in the air, and we committed too many turnovers.”

Fair completed just 10 passes but four of them resulted in points as Jordan Evert and Sultani Campbell each had two TD receptions. The Wildcats’ ground game was effective with Fair gaining 53 yards on 11 carries and Sean Marshall picking up 52 yards on 11 carries.

For the Spartans, QB Corey Turpin completed 16 of 29 passes for 100 yards, with receivers Tai Reffell-Pugh and Deyonci Farley finding the end zone. Halfback Jed Reese carried 10 times for 42 yards.

The Spartans are back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday against the Ithaca Warriors, 4-2 in the Eastern Conference, at Pembroke Town Park.

This Saturday’s game has been designated “Youth Football Night” with all youth football program players and cheerleaders wearing their jerseys/uniforms admitted at no charge.