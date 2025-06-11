Spartans rally but lose to Watertown, 31-26

Press Release:

Although a furious second-half rally fell short, the Genesee County Spartans gave about 300 fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday night as the semipro football team took on the Watertown Red & Black at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

The Spartans trailed by 24 points after Jason Williams, the visitors’ highly skilled quarterback, threw his third touchdown pass of the game with five minutes left in the third quarter.

They stormed back, however, with three TDs of their own before ending up on the wrong end of a 31-26 final score.

Genesee County dropped to 0-2 while Watertown improved to 2-0 in the Northeastern Football Alliance AA Division. The Spartans’ next game is on June 14 against the Ithaca Warriors.

Following a 14-yard TD pass to Connor Crump (Spartans’ Aiden Pitts nearly intercepted that) to make it 31-7, the Spartans quickly responded. They took just three plays (aided by a personal foul call) and made the score 31-13 on a four-yard TD run by halfback Kareem Pryor. The two-point conversion pass failed.

A 21-yard pass from QB Corey Turpin to tight end Logan Pike and a 13-yard run by halfback Will Lamar set up Pryor’s touchdown.

With Watertown’s Williams out of the game, the Spartans forced a punt and took over at their own 6. On the first play, Turpin hit wide receiver Tai Reffell for 36 yards and, three plays later, connected with the tight end for a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown to close the gap to 31-19. Again, a pass for the two-point conversion was incomplete.

The Spartans’ defense held again, stopping the Red & Black just short on a fourth-down run.

Taking over at their own 44, Genesee County closed to within 31-25 when Turpin found wide receiver Deyonci Farley in the left side of the end zone with 6:36 left in the game. Kicker Julia Petry kicked the extra point.

That drive was kept alive by offsetting penalties that negated what would have been an 80-yard interception return by Watertown linebacker Cory Smith.

At this point, Williams returned to the game, looking to seal the outcome for the visitors. With the home crowd rooting loudly, the Spartans’ defense came through again, forcing another punt after Watertown had driven to the Spartans’ 40.

Genesee County took over at its own 6. After two incompletions, Turpin hit Farley for 13 yards and Pryor for 10. Three plays later and facing a fourth-and-inches situation, Turpin rushed into the line and reached over with the ball to get the first down.

With a minute left, his pass intended for Pike was tipped at the last moment by Smith and his next pass was incomplete, making it fourth-and-10 at the Spartans’ 39. Turpin then dropped back to pass but was pressured into scrambling. He was stopped four yards short of the first down, turning the ball over to Watertown with 40 seconds left.

Williams knelt down on the final play to run out the clock.

The Watertown QB, who is enlisted in the Army stationed at Fort Drum near Watertown, proved to be the difference in the game as he was able to extend plays by avoiding the Spartans’ pass rush – either by finding open receivers in the middle of the field or by getting to the outside for big runs.

Williams, at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, carried the ball nine times for 85 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 26 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns – and an interception (in the end zone by free safety Takhi West in the second quarter). Two of those TDs went to Crump.

For the Spartans, Turpin completed 17 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Two of his passes were intercepted, leading to 10 Watertown points in the first half.

Genesee County rushed for 54 yards, with Lamar carrying seven times for 30 yards. Pike and Farley each caught five passes for 100 and 66 yards, respectively, while Toast Malone caught three for 36 yards.

Spartans’ Head Coach Harry Rascoe said he liked the way his squad didn’t give up but noted that penalties and missed assignments put them in a big hole.

“We stuck together and at times it was tough, but we stayed together,” he said. “Bottom line, we’ve got to play better football. Too many costly penalties. We’re still a young football team, and it’s a long season. But we’re better than what we showed tonight.”

The Spartans lost defensive end Gunner Rapone (foot) and lineman Alex Schmidt (knee) during the game and entered the contest without the services of wide receiver Jzon Richardson (hand) and defensive lineman Nick Mitchell (ankle).