Spartans travel to Rochester for a Saturday afternoon tilt

Press release:

The Genesee County Spartans will be looking to get their offense in gear this Saturday when they travel to Franklin High School to take on the Rochester Chargers in Northeastern Football Alliance semipro action.

Corey Turpin will be handling all of the quarterback duties for the Spartans due to an injury to the team’s other QB, Alex Rood. Head Coach Harry Rascoe said that Rood will be out for at least eight weeks – likely all season.

The Spartans dropped their season opener last weekend, 16-6 to the Lockport Wildcats.

“Our defense played very well against Lockport, now we just to need get our offense clicking,” said Rascoe, noting that the Spartans held the Wildcats to just 118 yards passing and 90 yards rushing.

The Chargers received a forfeit victory last week as they were scheduled to play against the East Coast Blue Devils, which has opted out of the NFA this season.

Game time on Saturday is 5 p.m. Franklin High is located at 950 Norton St., Rochester.

Admission is $10. Youths 10 and under will be admitted at no charge.