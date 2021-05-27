Local Matters

May 27, 2021 - 9:00am

Special Meeting of Byron Town Board Friday via Zoom about Elba Water District

Legal Notice

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BYRON TOWN BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Byron Town Board will hold a Special Meeting via ZOOM video conferencing, which link can be found on the Town of Byron website at http://www.byronny.com, on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York. The purpose of the Town Board meeting will be to consider the Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Elba to allow residents on Transit Road to receive water from the Elba Water District, and also an Executive Session to consider strategy for presentations before the Siting Board on the Excelsior Solar Project Application.   

Debra Buck-Leaton

Byron Town Clerk

